Mizoram CM Announces Interest-Free Loan Scheme For Economic Growth

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, August 16: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a scheme to provide interest-free loans up to Rs 50 lakh for deserving individuals to boost economic growth and improve living standards.

The state government will act as a guarantor for loans up to Rs 50 lakh, bearing the interest, under the amended Mizoram Ceiling on Government Guarantees Act, 2011.

A new comprehensive healthcare scheme, ‘Universal Health Care Scheme’, will be launched soon, covering the general population, government servants, and pensioners.

The government prioritizes fiscal stabilization and financial consolidation to improve the state’s financial status.

The policy aims to attract private investors and promote sustainable growth, aligning with the state’s economic goals.

The ‘Bana Kaih’ policy focuses on local agriculture, food processing, marketing, entrepreneurship, skill development, and employment avenues for youths.

The government has seized drugs worth over Rs 66.8 crore and re-constituted the ‘State Level Core Committee on Ruihhlo Do’ to combat the drug menace.

Reforms include reducing vehicles for ministers, discontinuing proxy staff, and reducing household peons’ entitlement.

Over 1.3 lakh rural houses, 2,385 state-run schools, and 1,567 Aanganwadi centers have been provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.