NSUI Manipur Stages Candlelight Vigil In Protest Of PG Student Rape Case In Kolkata

Imphal, Aug 16: NSUI, Manipur and Youth Congress in Manipur held a candlelight vigil in Imphal today to condemn the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate student at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal.

The vigil, organized to express solidarity with the victim and outrage over the crime, drew participants who called for justice and demanded better protection for medical professionals.

The incident, which occurred on August 9, 2024, has sparked widespread national protests and heightened calls for accountability.

