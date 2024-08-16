Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Road Accidents In Assam Claim 3 Lives, Leave 1 Seriously Injured

Dhubri, August 16: A severe collision on National Highway 17 in Chapar, Dhubri, resulted in the deaths of two individuals and critically injured one in the early hours of Friday.

A truck (AS 17 C 2141) en route to Bongaigaon collided head-on with a Maruti Swift Dzire (AS 01 AO 3925) near Mowatari in Chapar town, resulting in the fatalities.

Inamul Hussain and Shahidul Islam, both from Tintila near the Dhubri-Kokrajhar border, lost their lives in the accident.

Naushad Ali was seriously injured and is receiving medical attention.

The police have recovered the bodies and damaged vehicles from the scene.

In a separate incident, a biker, Surajit Rabha, a student of Dudhnoi College, was tragically run over by a truck in Goalpara district on Thursday night.

The accident occurred at Deoshila in Dhupdhara, resulting in the death of the victim on the spot. The truck fled the scene, and the police are searching for the vehicle involved.

