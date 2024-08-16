Sikkim CM Pays Tribute To Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, August 16: A solemn ceremony was held at Sadaiv Atal, Rajghat, to honor the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 6th Punya Tithi.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other dignitaries attended the Prarthana Sabha.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay remembered Vajpayee as a “towering statesman and visionary leader” who made significant contributions to India’s political landscape.

Vajpayee’s tenure was marked by economic reforms, national unity, and strategic foreign policy. He was also celebrated as a poet and a man of deep empathy, whose legacy continues to inspire generations.