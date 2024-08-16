Sikkim Governor Pays Maiden Visit To Nathula And Baba Mandir, Interacts With Army Personnel

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 16: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur embarked on his first tour of the state since taking office, visiting Nathula Pass and Baba Mandir. At Nathula, located at 14,140 feet, he was warmly received by General Officer Commanding (GOC) Amit Kapthiyal and other army officers.

During his visit, Governor Mathur interacted with army personnel, expressing his pride in their dedication and commitment to serving under extreme conditions. He praised their role in ensuring national safety and peace.

The Governor learned about the historic 1967 Indian Army victory at Nathula and presented the national flag to the army personnel as a memento of his visit. He also paid homage to the soldiers’ valor and sacrifices at the Sherathang War Memorial.

Additionally, Governor Mathur visited Baba Mandir, situated at 12,400 feet, where he sought blessings and offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of the Sikkim people. This visit marked a significant gesture of respect and appreciation for the army personnel and their contributions.