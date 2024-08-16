Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu visits Hari Radha Vidyamandir, Emphasizes Interfaith Education

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Teliamura: Aug 14. In a significant move to promote interfaith education and religious harmony, Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu visited Hari Radha Vidyamandir in the Hadrai area of Teliamura on Friday. The private educational institution has been dedicated to fostering an atmosphere of interfaith education and religious sentiments for a long time.

During his visit, Governor Nallu engaged in an exchange of ideas with students and parents. “Education is the cornerstone of our society, and it is heartening to see institutions like Hari Radha Vidyamandir leading the way in promoting interfaith harmony,” said Governor Nallu.

The visit saw extensive administrative activities throughout the area and the city. Accompanying the Governor were local MLA and Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, Khowai district’s SP Dr. Ramesh Kumar Yadav, District Magistrate Chandni Chandran and various administrative personalities from the Teliamura sub-division and Khowai district.

Governor Nallu took a keen interest in the various subjects taught at the school. “Quality education is essential for the progress of our state. We must ensure that our education system evolves to meet the needs of the time,” he emphasized during his discussions.

In his address, Governor Nallu highlighted the government’s efforts to expand a value-based education system across the country. “Our government is committed to fostering an education system that not only imparts knowledge but also instills values,” he stated.

Kalyani Saha Roy praised the school’s efforts, saying, “Despite limited resources, Hari Radha Vidyamandir has made significant strides in human resource development. The dedication of the school authorities is commendable.”

The local MLA assured continued government support, stating, “We will take all necessary steps to support educational institutions in their mission to provide quality education.”

The visit underscored the importance of interfaith education and the role of educational institutions in promoting social harmony and development.