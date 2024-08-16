Tripura Joins Nationwide Medical Services Shut Down for 24 Hours in Protest of RG Kar Hospital Incident

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 16, 2024: The entire state of West Bengal is in an uproar following the horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Civil society, including doctors have joined the protest across different parts of the country. In response, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced the closure of medical services nationwide from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday, with only emergency services remaining operational. This decision extends to Tripura, albeit with slight modifications in the provision of medical services.

“The decision to halt medical services across the country tomorrow will be implemented in Tripura as a protest against the appalling incident at RG Kar Hospital,” stated Dr. Sanjib Debbarma, President of the IMA Tripura branch.

He added, “However, some special measures will be taken to ensure medical services are still available to patients. OPD services will continue in the emergency department for the benefit of patients. Doctors will not see patients at the designated OPD locations on that day, but all disease physicians will attend to patients in the emergency department.”

Dr. Debbarma acknowledged that this arrangement might lead to increased congestion but appealed to patients for their cooperation. “All emergency services will be operational tomorrow, ensuring that chemotherapy and dialysis services continue as usual,” he confirmed. “Except for emergencies, no elective procedures will be performed in the hospitals of the state.”

This decision applies to all districts, sub-divisional hospitals, primary and social health centers, as well as private hospitals and nursing homes in the state, including GBP and IGM hospitals.

“The infernal incident involving the female doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata has sparked nationwide protests,” Dr. Debbarma emphasized. He urged patients and their families to support the decision to halt medical services as part of the protest for the safety of doctors and to accept the inconvenience.