Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurates Theravada Buddhist Convention Hall In Namsai

NET Web Desk

Namsai, August 17: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the “Theravada Buddhist Convention Hall” at Zero Point, Nanam-Sulongtoo Village in Namsai.

The newly inaugurated hall is expected to serve as a vital center for cultural exchange, spiritual gatherings, and community events, fostering greater unity and harmony in the region.

During the inauguration, Deputy CM Mein also launched the Pali textbook, “Pali Akhara Pada”, aligning with the ongoing initiatives to preserve the cultural heritage and traditional language of the region.