Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang Tourism Department Launches ‘Merak Lama Trail’ Trekking Program

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 17: The Department of Tourism, Tawang, in collaboration with the District Administration and supported by the Tawang Cycling Association, organized a trekking program called “The Merak Lama Trail” on August 17, 2024. This initiative aims to promote adventure tourism in Tawang by exploring uncharted territories.

The soft trekking program started from Tawang Monastery, passing through Tserteng grazing area and Gyangong Ani Gonpa, and ended at Dobley Tse, covering an elevation range of 9,698 to 11,624 feet. Participants included Kanki Darang, DC Tawang, D.W Thongon, SP Tawang, administrative officers, tour operators, tour guides, youths, and members of the Tawang Cycling Association.

This program is a significant step towards developing adventure tourism in Tawang, showcasing the region’s natural beauty and potential for trekking and cycling activities.