Assam Police Announce 5 Lakh Reward For Information On ULFA-I Bomb Threat

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 17: The Assam police have announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for concrete information regarding their ongoing investigation into bomb-like devices planted by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The security forces have launched a massive search operation in Assam after ULFA-I claimed responsibility for planting bombs in several areas of the state through a press statement.

The Assam police have requested public support for information in the ongoing investigation, asking for credible information on persons involved in making, transporting, and planting the devices. The identity of the persons sharing information will be kept confidential.

The public can share information on WhatsApp at +91 91 326 997 35 or DM/Inbox on social media handles:

– Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/police.assam?mibextid=ZbWKwL

-Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/assampolice?igsh=MWwxNWQ3eWxza3B5Ng==

-Twitter: https://x.com/assampolice?t=T1fp3eys1WvndMAUqZ-AFQ&s=08

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah confirmed the discovery of IED-like objects in two locations in the city, Panbazar and Gandhi Basti. He stated that circuits, detonators, and other components were found, but the crucial ignition and triggering mechanisms were absent.

Security and bomb squad have been pressed into service after the bomb threat.