Assam’s Eri Silk Earns Prestigious Oeko-Tex Certification

NET Web Desk

Northeastern Handicrafts Corporation Secures Prestigious Oeko-Tex certification for Eri Silk

In a significant achievement, the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has obtained the esteemed Oeko-Tex certification for its Eri Silk, a vegan silk product.

The Oeko-Tex certification, a rigorous standard ensuring textiles are free from harmful substances and produced in eco-friendly conditions, recognizes Eri Silk’s ethical and sustainable production process.

This achievement elevates Eri Silk’s status as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Assam, highlighting its authenticity and regional importance, and paves the way for its entry into the global export market.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated the NEHHDC team, stating, “A moment of celebration for North East India’s textile industry! Eri Silk, the pride of Assam, has secured the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification… Congratulations to the team at NEHHDC.”