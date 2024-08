NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 17: In a swift operation, a team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) seized a truck (RJ05 GC 1761) at Jorabat, Basistha PS, foiling an attempt to smuggle 38 live cattle.

The EGPD team, stationed at Jorabat OP, intercepted the truck in front of Sankar Bhojanalay and rescued all 38 live cattle to safety. Further investigation is underway.