NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several eastern and central states due to a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya till August 22nd.