Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur Hospitals Unite In Protest: Demand For Justice In Kolkata Medical Student’s Rape And Murder

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 17: Hospitals across Manipur have organized sit-in protests in response to the shocking rape and murder of a postgraduate student at RG KAR Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal. The protests, held on August 17, 2024, reflect a deep-seated outrage and demand for justice for the victim.

Medical staff, students, and officials have come together to condemn the heinous crime and call for a thorough investigation. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with medical professionals demanding increased security measures and protection for healthcare workers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News