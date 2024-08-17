Manipur Hospitals Unite In Protest: Demand For Justice In Kolkata Medical Student’s Rape And Murder

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 17: Hospitals across Manipur have organized sit-in protests in response to the shocking rape and murder of a postgraduate student at RG KAR Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal. The protests, held on August 17, 2024, reflect a deep-seated outrage and demand for justice for the victim.

Medical staff, students, and officials have come together to condemn the heinous crime and call for a thorough investigation. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with medical professionals demanding increased security measures and protection for healthcare workers.