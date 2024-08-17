Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Lt Gen Abhijit Pendharkar Reviews Security Situations In Churachandpur

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Lieutenant General Abhijit Pendharkar, the new General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army’s SpearCorps, conducted a thorough review of the internal security situation and operational readiness at the Assam Rifles formation in his recent visit to Churachandpur, Manipur.

Lt Gen Pendharkar, who took command on August 10, praised the troops for their professionalism, selfless commitment, and high morale, emphasizing the importance of reinforcing security measures and ensuring operational preparedness in the region.

A 1990 alumnus of the Assam Regiment, Lt Gen Pendharkar brings over 34 years of experience, including counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and commanding formations along the Line of Control, to his new role. His extensive career across various terrains and operational environments is expected to be pivotal in addressing the current security challenges in Manipur.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News