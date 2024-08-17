Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms And Ammunition During Operation In Kangpokpi District

NET Web Desk

In a search operation at the general area of Lower Loiching Ridge in Kangpokpi District, security forces made substantial recoveries of weaponry and ammunition on Friday.

The seized items include a 9mm pistol with a magazine, a 112-bore single barrel rifle, one improvised 7.62mm SLR, one improvised 9mm CMG with a magazine, one long-range improvised mortar, one short-range improvised mortar, one Baofeng radio set with charger, one MK III A2 grenade, one hand grenade detonator, two stun shells (smoke), one long-range improvised mortar bomb, one short-range improvised mortar bomb and 14 live ammunition rounds.

The operation is part of ongoing security measures in the region, aimed at curbing illicit activities and ensuring public safety.

A statement by Manipur Police control room said security forces have also facilitated the movement of 146 vehicles along NH-37 and 84 vehicles along NH-2, ensuring the transport of essential items.

To further bolster security, 100 checkpoints have been established across various districts of Manipur. These measures have led to the detention of 174 individuals for various violations, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining order and safety throughout the state.