Manipuri Film “ONENESS” Selected As The Sole Entry From NE India For Bangalore Queer Film Festival 2024

NET Web Desk

“ONENESS,” a groundbreaking Manipuri film directed by Priyakanta Laishram, has been officially selected for the 14th Bangalore Queer Film Festival (BQFF 2024). This marks the film’s Bangalore premiere and its recognition as the sole entry from Northeast India.

“ONENESS” explores same-sex relationships, a first for a Manipuri film, and is inspired by a tragic incident from 2013. The film has garnered attention and accolades, including recognition from ELLE Magazine and Mid-Day.

The film’s selection for BQFF 2024 is a significant milestone, representing Northeast India on a prestigious platform. The filmmakers hope “ONENESS” will advance discussions on LGBTQ+ rights and social acceptance, particularly in conservative contexts.