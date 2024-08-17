Meghalaya Congress Suspends Two MLAs For Anti-Party Activities

NET Web Desk

Shillong, August 17: The Meghalaya Congress has suspended two of its MLAs, Gabriel Wahlang and Charles Marngar, for their involvement in anti-party activities.

The suspension comes after the duo failed to attend a meeting with Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H. Pala to clarify their reported move to join the National People’s Party (NPP).

MPCC general secretary Wansuk Syiem issued separate letters to Wahlang and Marngar, suspending them from the party for six years or until further notice.

The suspension is based on reports from the Block Congress Committee and frontal organisations, indicating their association with the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by the NPP.

The party has questioned the MLAs’ links to the MDA government, stating that such actions are in direct conflict with the party’s ideologies and principles.

Umsning MLA Celestine Lyngdoh, also reported to be joining the NPP, has been spared for the time being.

MPCC president Vincent H. Pala has warned the MLAs against joining the NPP, stating that the party promises development but fails to deliver.

The Congress won five seats in the 2023 election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, with one seat currently vacant.