MHRC Chairperson Justice UB Saha Visits Moreh: Assesses Conditions, Advocates For Unity

NET Web Desk

Chairperson of the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Justice UB Saha on Friday visited the border town of Moreh on his first official visit. Accompanied by IGP Zone-1 Themthing Masangva and MHRC Under Secretary Ziaur Rahman, Justice Saha engaged with local residents, including members of the Tamil Sangam, Meitei Pangal, Nepali, and Kuki communities.

During the visit, Justice Saha heard from the Tamil community, who reported economic hardship due to the absence of traders from Imphal since May 3 of last year. Residents also voiced concerns over inadequate basic amenities and poor facilities at the Primary Health Centre (PHC).

In a meeting with Tamil Sangam members, Justice Saha encouraged other communities to act as mediators in bridging divides between conflicting groups. He also visited the relief camp at Moreh Higher Secondary School and inspected living conditions of Meitei families at the Key Location Point of the Assam Rifles. The visit revealed that many internally displaced persons (IDPs), who had initially sought refuge in Myanmar, have been repatriated and are now either at the Key Location Point or relocated to IDP camps in Thoubal.

Justice Saha also surveyed the damaged community market in Moreh and engaged with Civil Society Organization (CSO) leaders to gather feedback on human rights issues. He emphasized the need for mutual respect and understanding among communities, urging forgiveness for past incidents and cooperation to restore peace and normalcy in the state.