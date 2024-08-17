Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma Visits Wokha, Interacts With Police And Civil Society

Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 17: Director General of Police Nagaland, Rupin Sharma, visited the Wokha District Executive Force (DEF) today and held an interactive session with police officials and representatives of Civil Society Organizations.

During his address, Sharma commended the DEF for their outstanding performance during the recent Urban Local Body elections, acknowledging their dedication and hard work.

The DGP also deliberated on several critical issues affecting the state, including the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), the growing challenge of drug abuse, and the overall policing system in Nagaland.

Sharma’s visit to Wokha is part of his ongoing efforts to engage with police personnel and civil society stakeholders to address the state’s pressing concerns and enhance the overall law and order situation in Nagaland.

