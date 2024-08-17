Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland’s Ayush Wing Holds Statewide Geriatric Health Camps

Kohima, Aug 17: The Ayush Wing under the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare of Nagaland successfully conducted a series of geriatric health camps across the state from August 10-17.

Themed “Live Healthy, Age Healthy”, the camps were held in 12 districts through Ayush Health and Wellness Centers, providing free medical examinations, treatments, consultations, and medicines to elderly individuals.

This initiative aimed to promote healthy aging and provide accessible healthcare services to the elderly population in Nagaland.

