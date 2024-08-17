Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sarbananda Sonowal Launches SOP For Green Tug Transition Program

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched the Green Tug Transition Program (GTTP), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming India’s maritime sector into a sustainable and eco-friendly industry.

The program seeks to replace existing diesel-powered tugs with zero-emission tugs, significantly reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability.

The GTTP is expected to attract an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of green tugs. The first phase of the program will commence on October 1, 2024, and will run until December 31, 2027.

