Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur Visits Border Villages Under Vibrant Village Program

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 17: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur visited Kupup and Gnathang, two villages along the Indo-China border, as part of the Vibrant Village program. He inaugurated a rainwater harvesting tank in Kupup and interacted with villagers, emphasizing the program’s aim to bring socio-economic improvements to border areas.

The Governor encouraged villagers to explore their local talents for national and international markets and suggested forming Self-Help Groups. He assured support for the program’s successful implementation and emphasized the importance of combined efforts from the community and government.

During his visit to Gnathang, the Governor inspected the site for a high-altitude sports complex and visited the Old Baba Mandir, offering prayers. He was accompanied by officials from Raj Bhavan and various departments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News