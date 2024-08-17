Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur Visits Border Villages Under Vibrant Village Program

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 17: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur visited Kupup and Gnathang, two villages along the Indo-China border, as part of the Vibrant Village program. He inaugurated a rainwater harvesting tank in Kupup and interacted with villagers, emphasizing the program’s aim to bring socio-economic improvements to border areas.

The Governor encouraged villagers to explore their local talents for national and international markets and suggested forming Self-Help Groups. He assured support for the program’s successful implementation and emphasized the importance of combined efforts from the community and government.

During his visit to Gnathang, the Governor inspected the site for a high-altitude sports complex and visited the Old Baba Mandir, offering prayers. He was accompanied by officials from Raj Bhavan and various departments.