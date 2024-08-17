Sikkim: Minister Raju Basnet Chairs Coordination Meeting To Transfer Management Of Jalipool Crematorium

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 17: A coordination meeting was held today at Jalipool Crematorium premises, chaired by Minister Raju Basnet, to transfer the management of the crematorium to an Ad-hoc Management Committee. The meeting also decided to name the crematorium complex as Shanti Sthal.

The new Ad-hoc Committee will prepare the Memorandum of Association and work towards registration. The meeting was attended by GMC Mayor Nell Bahadur Chettri, Additional District Collector Sisum Wangchuk Bhutia, Ward Councillors, Panchayat Presidents, and officials from various departments.

Minister Basnet emphasized the need for self-sustainability and proper maintenance of Shanti Sthal. Mayor Chettri highlighted the complex’s importance in the social fabric and the need to identify revenue-generating avenues for its upkeep.

The GMC will prepare a contract and establish terms and conditions for the transfer of management. Annual audits and quarterly reports will be conducted to ensure transparency. The meeting concluded with a site inspection by the dignitaries.