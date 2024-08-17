Upcoming Session Of Tripura Legislative Assembly To Commence On September 04

NET Web Desk

The upcoming session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly is expected to commence in early September, according to a senior official. Speaking to Northeast Today, the official mentioned that September 4 is being considered as a tentative start date. However, final confirmation is pending.

“The session is anticipated to begin in the first week of September, likely around September 4. The exact dates are yet to be finalized,” the official stated.

Further details regarding the dates and duration of the session will be decided during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, scheduled for the last week of August. The BAC will play a crucial role in determining the agenda and structure of the session.