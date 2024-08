NET Web Desk

The 11th Li-Ning Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship got underway with a powerful theme: “Shun Deadly Drugs”. The tournament brings together players from 26 districts, Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, APP Sports Control Board, and Rajiv Gandhi University, all competing for the coveted title.

The championship, which features teams from across the state, aims to promote badminton talent while also spreading awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.