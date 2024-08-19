Assam CM Meets West Bengal Governor, Lauds Him For ‘Defending’ Constitution

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in Guwahati on Sunday, commending him for his efforts in upholding the Constitution despite challenging circumstances.

The meeting focused on the ongoing situation in West Bengal following the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor. Chief Minister Sarma and Governor Bose discussed ways to address the issue and ensure justice for the victim.

A group of Assam doctors also met with Governor Bose, demanding justice for the slain medic and increased safety measures for healthcare professionals. The doctors expressed their concerns and grievances, which Governor Bose assured would be addressed through necessary initiatives, including legal actions. He also promised to bring their concerns to the attention of higher authorities.