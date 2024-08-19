Assam Floods Worsen Affecting Over 61,000 People

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 19:The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated, with 61,679 people affected across four districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Sivasagar remains the worst-affected district, with 47,768 people reeling under floodwaters, followed by Charaideo (12,259), Dibrugarh (1,513), and Dhemaji.

The floods have destroyed 6,122.5 hectares of crops across five major districts. Relief camps are housing 3,009 individuals, while 10,558 others are sheltering at relief distribution centers.

No new human fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the state’s flood-related death toll at 106.

Around 18,631 animals remain affected, with Sivasagar being the worst hit.

Guwahati city is experiencing urban flooding, with areas like Sijubari, Panjabari, and Juripar submerged, making movement difficult for residents.

The Disang River at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar continues to flow above the danger level, exacerbating the situation.