Manipur’s Chanchui Khayi Set To Shine At Femina Miss India 2024

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 19: Chanchui Khayi, a multi-talented artist from Ukhrul District, Manipur, is all set to represent her state at the 60th edition of Femina Miss India. With an impressive background in performing arts and a passion for child and youth development programs, Chanchui is ready to take the stage by storm.

The 60th edition of Femina Miss India will feature 30 contestants from across India, with Chanchui being Manipur’s proud representative. The grand finale is slated for October 2024, where all finalists will compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World title.

Chanchui’s journey to Femina Miss India 2024 has been marked by several achievements, including being crowned Miss Lily in 2019, winning the K-Pop India Contest 2020, and securing the first runner-up title at Miss Northeast India 2019. She was also one of the three winners of the 19th Sunsilk Mega Miss North East in 2023.

With her talent, passion, and dedication, Chanchui Khayi is sure to make Manipur proud at Femina Miss India 2024.