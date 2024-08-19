CM Khandu Initiates Efforts To Strengthen Inner Line Permit System In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 19: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has initiated efforts to bolster the existing Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, which requires non-residents to obtain a permit to enter the state. The move aims to protect indigenous tribes from external influx and prevent illegal entry and prolonged stays of non-local migrants.

During a joint meeting with top government officials and leaders of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Khandu emphasized the importance of strengthening the ILP system. AAPSU presented a detailed survey and recommendations on improving the current system, including consolidating ILP issuance under a single department, digitizing ILP records, and establishing a dedicated department to manage and oversee the ILP system.

The state government is committed to protecting the indigenous tribes and is working to strengthen the ILP system. The ILP is an official travel document issued to Indian citizens who want to visit protected or restricted areas or states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram for a limited period.