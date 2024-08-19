Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For Nagaland, Mizoram And Tripura

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas over the next two days.

The IMD has forecasted sustained heavy rainfall over the next 5-7 days, particularly in Northwestern India, including Uttar Pradesh, which may disrupt ordinary life and cause floods.

In Delhi, rain showers brought temporary relief from intense humidity on Sunday afternoon, with cooler temperatures interrupting stifling conditions.

IMD scientist Soma Sen said light rain may continue in Delhi today and tomorrow, with a possibility of heavy downpour easing but light rain continuing at regular intervals.

The weather pattern indicates a combination of sustained heavy rainfall in Northwestern states and alternating rain in Delhi, making monsoon weather highly variable across regions.