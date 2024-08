NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 19: Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of the proscribed outfit KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) from Khori Arcade, Hiyangthang, Imphal West. The arrested individuals are identified as Sanju Wahengbam (20 years), Soibam Manoj Singh (27 years) and, Soibam Lanchenba Meitei (24 years).

The trio was involved in extortion activities. Police recovered the following items from their possession 3 mobile handsets, Rs 50,110 in cash and a four-wheeler vehicle.