Nagaland Documentary ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’ Premieres At Melbourne Film Festival

NET Web Desk

The documentary film “Headhunting to Beatboxing,” produced by Grammy, Oscar, and BAFTA Award winner Dr. A. R. Rahman, premiered at the International Film Festival in Melbourne, Australia, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland.

Dr. Rahman received the Excellence in Cinema Award ahead of the screening, adding to his illustrious repertoire. Notable attendees included Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, and Theja Meru, Chairman of the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), who served as executive producers.

Abu Metha highlighted the Hornbill Festival, describing it as a legendary celebration of Naga culture, and invited the global community to experience it. He acknowledged the support of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and expressed gratitude to Dr. Rahman for promoting Naga youth.

The premiere attracted prominent film and music industry figures, including Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, and Ram Charan. TaFMA Chairman Theja Meru emphasized that the true heroes of the film are the musicians and artists of Nagaland, hoping it would elevate the state’s music industry to new heights.