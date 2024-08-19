NEC Withdraws Draft Vision 2047 Document After Manipur CM Points Out Error

NET Web Desk

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has withdrawn its draft Vision 2047 document following a correction requested by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The error involved the erroneous identification of the Kuki (Chin) tribe as originating from the “Chin State of Manipur” instead of the correct location, Myanmar’s Chin State.

Chief Minister N.Biren Singh highlighted the mistake in a Facebook post, noting that the error was found in Chapter 3 of the document, titled ‘Art, Culture and Natural Heritage,’ which addressed the migration of ethnic tribes in the northeastern region. The chapter inaccurately stated that the Kukis (Chin) migrated from the “Chin State of Manipur.”

The issue was promptly raised with Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, leading to the document’s withdrawal.

Chin State is located in Myanmar, which shares an international border with Manipur and Mizoram. The region has been significantly affected by recent clashes between anti-junta forces and the Myanmar government, resulting in a large influx of refugees into northeastern India.