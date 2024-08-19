NF Railway Achieves Remarkable Progress in Health Care Services and Facilities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 19, 2024: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made significant strides in enhancing healthcare services across its network of hospitals, reflecting its strong commitment to the health and well-being of its employees, their families, and the general public. Under the leadership of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR, the railway has invested immensely in modernizing hospital facilities towards equipping them with advanced diagnostic tools, OT’s, and Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Recently, on 15th August, 2024, introduction of executive cabins at the Central Hospital, Maligaon is one such effort. Such efforts have been pivotal in ensuring timely and accurate diagnoses improving patient treatments at its hospitals.

The Central Hospital of NFR at Maligaon has reaffirmed its commitment to exceptional healthcare services with its recent efforts in aiding the recovery of a major burn victim. Dr. P. Maheswari and Dr. B.P. Deka of the hospital handed over a Samsung tablet worth ₹35,000, along with other gifts, to the young patient, whose recovery was significantly aided by a special ICU facility conceived and developed by NFR. This achievement is one of many milestones for the hospital, which has undergone significant upgrades with advanced diagnostic tools and equipment, particularly in OT’s, CSSD, MGPS, and ICUs. Specialized services in cardiology, pediatrics, nephrology, and oncology have been introduced, reducing the need for patients to seek care outside the region. Additionally, new AYUSH and RELHS clinics were inaugurated on January 26, 2024, and dormitory facilities for patient bystanders have been extended.

In line with the Digital India Initiative, NFR hospitals have adopted electronic health records (EHRs), streamlining patient care and enhancing the coordination of medical services. The continuous training and development of medical staff ensure they remain proficient in the latest medical practices and technologies. Additionally, NFR has been proactive in community outreach, organizing health camps and awareness programs that benefit thousands.

The hospital’s commitment to excellence in healthcare has been further recognized by various accolades and awardsthe medical personnel have achieved from time to time for their dedicated services towards the life saving journey.