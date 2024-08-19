Search Operations By Security Forces Recover Extensive Cache Of Arms And Ammunition In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Security forces conducting search operations in Mission Veng, Kangpokpi district have recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition on Sunday. The recovered items include one 7.62mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with magazine, one Bolt Action Rifle, two 12-inch Single Bore Barrel Guns, six live ammunition rounds, ten fired cases and two Hand Grenades without detonators.

In a separate incident, security forces have seized an extensive arsenal from Uyok Ching Leirongthel Pitra in Thoubal district. The items recovered include one 9mm Submachine Gun (SMG) with magazine, one 12-Bore Single Barrel Gun, one 9mm Pistol, one .32 Pistol, Tube Launchers, two MK III A2 Grenades, two Detonators, sixHand Grenades, one Chinese Hand Grenade, sixty five live ammunition rounds, six Tear Smoke Shells.

The recovery of these items is part of ongoing efforts to counter insurgent activities and ensure the safety and security of the region.