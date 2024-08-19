Sikkim Governor Awards Certificates To Students Selected For UPSC Coaching

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 19: In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Sikkim, Governor Om Prakash Mathur presented certificates to five students selected for sponsorship under the “Governor’s Pratibha Protshaan Yojna” for UPSC Examination coaching in New Delhi for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The students were chosen after a rigorous screening process and viva interview. During the presentation, the Governor interacted with the students, encouraging them to stay focused and determined in their pursuit of UPSC goals. He also extended his best wishes to the students on behalf of Raj Bhavan.

This initiative aims to support and nurture talented students from Sikkim in their quest for civil services.