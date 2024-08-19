Sikkim: State Level Monitoring Committee Meets To Address Urban Homelessness

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 19: A meeting of the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) was held on August 19, 2024, to discuss the provision of shelter for urban homeless under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). The committee, constituted by the State Government as per the Supreme Court’s directives, aims to monitor and address urban homelessness.

Chaired by Shri Karma Gyatso, the meeting attended by members from various departments, directed the Urban Development Department to conduct a fresh survey of homeless persons within the Gangtok Municipal Corporation. The last survey was conducted in 2018.

The committee also sought updates on the ongoing construction of a shelter home at Lingding Gangtok and discussed the possibility of co-opting more members and increasing the frequency of meetings. The SLMC’s efforts aim to ensure effective implementation of DAY-NULM and provide adequate shelter for the urban homeless population.