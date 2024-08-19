Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Two-Day Monsoon Session Of Mizoram Legislative Assembly To Begin On August 20

NET Web Desk

A two-day monsoon session of the Mizoram Legislative assembly begins on Tuesday (20th August 2024). The assembly secretariat has received five government government bills to be tabled during the session.

The assembly will pay tribute to Kapoor Chand Thakuri, the first and lone nominated member from Gorkha community in the state. Thakuri was among first three members nominated to the state legislative assembly in 1972 when Mizoram got its first assembly after it became Union Territory. Thakuri died in Kathmandu on July 15.

The Mizo Union (MU), the first political party in the state that merged with Congress in 1974, won the elections to the first 30-member assembly polls in 1972 and selected Thakuri, Saptawni (first woman MLA) and Lalhmingthanga for the nominated seats.

