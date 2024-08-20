33rd Manipur Language Day Observed With Commemorative Events And Cultural Tributes

NET Web Desk

Manipur Language Day was observed today by various organizations, marking the 33rd anniversary of the Manipuri language’s inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The Department of Art and Culture, Government of Manipur, and the Directorate of Language Planning and Implementation organized the state-level celebration of Manipuri Language Day today. The event also featured the presentation of the Manipur State Award for Literature for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023 at the MSFDS Auditorium Hall, Palace Compound.

The ceremony was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Hill Area Committee Chairman Dinganglung Gangmei, and Education Minister Th. Basanta Kumar. The awards for 2021 were presented to Irungbam Deben, for 2022 to Maibam Nabakishore Singh, and for 2023 to Nahakpam Aruna.

Education Minister Th. Basanta Kumar highlighted the efforts to promote Manipuri as a classical language, noting that it is currently at the final stage of recognition. He emphasized the ongoing efforts to develop criteria for classical language status.

The State Government plans to establish several awards, including the Manipur State Lifetime Achievement Award, the Manipur State Award for Translation, and the Manipur State Young Writers Awards, to support and recognize contributions to literature. The Minister also noted the need to preserve and promote both Manipuri and other indigenous languages, suggesting that promoting tribal languages and fostering their development should be prioritized.

The Kangleipak Loinasillon Apunba Marup (KLAM) also held a commemorative event at its head office in Singjamei Chirom Leikai, Imphal West. Keithalakpam Sanahongba, the Chief Guest, urged writers to use only Manipuri in their works and called for research and unity to preserve the language’s purity. In his keynote address, N. Dabashwor Meitei lauded Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba for his efforts to feature Meetei Mayek on Indian currency notes and thanked the central government for allocating Rs 18 crore to promote the Manipuri language and script.

The Writers’ Platform (WRITPLAT) Manipur also celebrated the day with a special event at the Palace Compound, in collaboration with the Jaideep Memorial Foundation (JAIM Foundation). The occasion included the release of a new poetry anthology and a patriotic audio track created by Dr. R.K. Nayansana Devi, President of JAIM Foundation. Distinguished guests at this event included Dr. Ksh. Subadani Devi, Keisham Pradipkumar, Yumnam Kumar, Dr. Hamon Nabachandra, Dr. Kh. Chinglen Singh, and Dr. Rajkumari Nayansana Devi. The release of these works was seen as a tribute to Manipur’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

The Meetei Erol Eyek Loinasillol Apunba Lup (MEELAL) also observed Manipur Language Day at their head office, contributing to the day’s celebrations.