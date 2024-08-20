Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar Hosts Tree Plantation Drive As Part Of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 20: In a bid to promote environmental sustainability and conservation, the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) and the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre, Itanagar, jointly organized a tree plantation drive in the city today. The drive is part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, which aims to nurture a healthier ecosystem and enhance the environment for future generations.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from local residents, students, and officials, who came together to plant tree saplings in various locations across the city. The campaign highlights the importance of individual contributions towards environmental conservation and sustainability.

According to officials, the drive aims to promote biodiversity, mitigate climate change, and ensure a sustainable future. The collaborative effort between BSI and ZSI underscores the significance of joint initiatives in preserving the region’s natural resources.

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign is an ongoing initiative that seeks to engage communities in environmental conservation efforts.