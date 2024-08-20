Arunachal Pradesh: Three Fugitives Recaptured After Namsai Jailbreak

NET Web Desk

Namsai, August 20: In a breakthrough, Namsai police have successfully recaptured three of the four inmates who escaped from Namsai jail earlier this month. The arrests were made last night following an intensive search operation.

The recaptured inmates have been identified as Mineshwar Dihingia, an NSCN (U) commander, Arjun Kanda, and Robin Surin. Dihingia was apprehended in Lekang Gohain, while Kanda and Surin were arrested in Piyong Kachari village.

Gopal Munda, who was detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, remains at large. Authorities have intensified their search efforts to locate him.

The escape occurred on the night of August 17, prompting a massive manhunt. The escaped group included Arjun Kanda, Gopal Munda, Robin Surin, and Mineshwar Dihingia, with Dihingia’s affiliation to the NSCN (U) group being particularly noted.