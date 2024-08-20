Assam: Guwahati Reels Under Torrential Rains, Flooding Wreaks Havoc

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 20: Guwahati is struggling to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that lashed the city late last night and continued through this morning, causing widespread flooding and significant inconvenience across the city. The relentless downpour has once again exposed the city’s vulnerability to severe waterlogging, with several localities inundated and daily life disrupted.

The heavy rains resulted in chaotic scenes across several areas, including Rukminigaon, Panjabari, Hatigaon, and Wireless, which bore the brunt of the waterlogging. The floods led to severe traffic disruptions, with long traffic jams leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Residents of affected areas, such as Panjabari, Ulabari, and Wireless, expressed growing frustration over the recurring issue of waterlogging. The deluge not only disrupted traffic but also affected essential services and daily routines.

Environmental experts attribute the artificial flooding to rapid urbanization coupled with inadequate drainage infrastructure. They emphasize the need for a comprehensive urban planning strategy that incorporates effective water management systems to mitigate future flooding incidents.