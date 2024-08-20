Assam Police Thwart Infiltration Attempt, Raise Concerns Over Border Security

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 20: Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals who entered India from Tripura and pushed them back to Bangladesh on Monday night.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the report on X, stating that the individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam, and MD Sarwar, all from Rajshahi district.

The three individuals intended to travel to Chennai for labour work, with one of them found with an Aadhaar card, indicating a second entry into India.

Assam Police also pushed back another infiltrator, Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka Division, who was handed over to Bangladeshi authorities.

Amid ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, CM Sarma raised concerns over illegal infiltration from Bangladeshi borders, stating that the situation may force people to enter India.

A manhunt is underway to trace other accomplices and infiltrators, with CM Sarma emphasizing the need to secure borders.

CM Sarma also voiced concerns about Bangladesh potentially becoming a safe ground for terrorist activities in the future.