BSF ADG Ravi Gandhi Reviews Security Measures At Guwahati Frontier

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 20 : Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF Eastern Command, has completed a four-day inspection of the BSF Guwahati Frontier. His visit focused on evaluating operational readiness and security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Gandhi received briefings from Makrand Deouskar, Inspector General of the Guwahati Frontier, and other officers on the current security situation, border challenges, and anti-trans-border crime measures. He toured the Dhubri sector and riverine Border Outposts along the Brahmaputra River.

Key aspects of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), which provides continuous surveillance, were assessed during his visit. Gandhi also held discussions with field commanders on operational matters and reviewed strategies for maintaining border security.

In addition, Gandhi met with Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director General of Police Assam, and SL Thaosen, Chief Commissioner for Rights to Public Service, to address coordination between the BSF and Assam Police. The ADG commended the Guwahati Frontier’s efforts in border security.

The review follows concerns from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding potential illegal migration due to unrest in Bangladesh, stressing the importance of securing the border.