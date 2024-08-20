Continuous rains trigger flood crisis at South Tripura district: Agricultural lands and homes submerged

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 20, 2024: Tripura has been grappling with continuous rainfall over the past two days, leading to a significant rise in the water level of the Muhuri River, particularly in the Belonia sub-division of the South district. The relentless downpour has wreaked havoc, submerging vast stretches of agricultural land, homes, and roads, plunging the region into a severe flood crisis.

The situation has been particularly dire in areas such as Santirbazar and Belonia, where water has inundated several localities. In Santirbazar, the areas around Sunflower School, Ward No. 3 of the Municipal Council and other nearby locations have been heavily affected. Water has entered numerous homes, forcing residents to seek refuge in temporary relief camps.

The South District Police and local leaders including Nitish Debnath alias Suman Debnath, the winning candidate from Ward No. 7 of the Dakshin Tripura Zilla Parishad (South Tripura District Council) have been actively involved in the rescue operations. They along with Santirbazar Municipal Council Vice-Chairman Satyabrata Saha and MLA Pramod Reang have been working tirelessly to relocate residents to safer locations.

In Belonia, the floodwaters have submerged several key areas, including Arya Colony, Shaltila, Jogmaya Kalibari, Police Station, Ram Thakur Memorial Temple, Hall Chowmuhani, Jagannath Bari Road, the District Education Office, and the Municipal Office. The road connecting Belonia to Birchandra road via Paikhola has also sustained extensive damage, further complicating the situation.

In response to the escalating crisis, Chief Minister, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha took to social media to issue directives to the district administration, emphasizing the need to prioritize public safety. He stated that several areas in the South Tripura district and other regions are facing floods due to the heavy rains and urged the administration to take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact. Relief centers have been established to assist those affected by the floods, with the district administration actively encouraging people to seek shelter in these camps.

The South District Administration has also launched a toll-free helpline to offer assistance to those in need. Residents can reach out for help via the following numbers: 6909358819, 03823222046, 03823223066, or 1077.

As the situation continues to evolve, authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring the water levels and working to ensure the safety of the affected populations. The relentless rainfall has turned life upside down for many in the region, and the district administration’s response in the coming days will be crucial in alleviating the ongoing crisis.