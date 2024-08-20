Manipur Government Denies Allegations Of CM Biren Singh’s Complicity In Ethnic Conflict

NET Web Desk

In a swift response to a recent report by The Wire, the Manipur government has rejected claims that audio clips purportedly of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh admitting to complicity in the ongoing ethnic conflict are authentic. The government has labeled the clips as “doctored” and labeled their dissemination as “anti-national activities.”

The audio clips, which emerged on social media several weeks ago, allegedly feature Biren Singh speaking in Meiteilon and discussing the conflict with the Kuki-Zo community. Translations provided by various Kuki-Zo civil society organizations suggest the clips contain Singh bragging about initiating the conflict to “save Meitei civilization.”

In a press release from the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the Manipur government condemned the spread of what it described as misinformation and disinformation. The statement warned that anyone involved in distributing such content could face prosecution under relevant laws. It stressed that these actions could exacerbate tensions and undermine ongoing peace efforts in the state.

The government also asserted that law and order in Manipur have generally improved over the past few months, with only minor sporadic incidents reported. It emphasized that investigations into all incidents of violence, including bomb and rocket explosions, are underway by various agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The press release further refuted reports that the Chief Minister had instructed state forces to use bombs in Kuki-Zo areas despite a reprimand from Home Minister Amit Shah. The government urged the public to disregard the contested clips and avoid spreading unverified or false information.