Manipur: Heavy Rains Cause Landslides On NH-37, Stranding Trucks In Noney District

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 20: Due to incessant rains over the past several days, landslides and mudslides, along with land sinking, have occurred in multiple locations along National Highway 37.

Massive landslides near Luangchum (Awangkhul) village have led to over 100 goods-loaded trucks, including oil tankers and LPG bullet tankers, being stranded at Awangkhul in Noney District. Road construction crews are currently working to clear the mud and debris.

At present, only light vehicles are being permitted to pass through the affected areas, while heavy trucks are restricted due to narrow and muddy conditions.