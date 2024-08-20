Manipur: Kakching District Authorities Issue Advisory Amidst Persistent Rains, IMD Predicts More Heavy Showers

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 20: In light of the persistent rains affecting Kakching District over the past few days, the general public is advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent loss of life and property. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

District authorities have issued guidelines to stay alert for possible floods and breaches of riverbanks or embankments; keep updated with the latest weather forecasts and warnings from local, state, and national authorities; Ignore rumors and stay calm, avoid vulnerable structures, trees, and landslide or flood-prone areas; prepare an emergency kit with essential items such as non-perishable food, water, torchlights, first aid supplies, and medicines; Children and the elderly should remain indoors unless absolutely necessary , to ensure public safety:

Residents are urged to take these precautions seriously as weather conditions are expected to worsen.