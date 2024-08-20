Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya: Former JHADC Chief Executive Member Awhai Andrew Shullai Resigns From TMC

NET Web Desk

Shillong, August 20: Awhai Andrew Shullai, former Chief Executive Member of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and current Member of the District Council (MDC) for Jowai Central Constituency, has resigned from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party.

Shullai submitted his resignation letter to Meghalaya AITC President Charles Pyngrope, expressing gratitude for his time with the party but did not provide a specific reason for his departure.

The resignation comes after Shullai’s unsuccessful bid for the 2-Jowai Assembly seat in the 2023 elections.

With his resignation, Shullai’s future political moves are unclear, leaving speculation about his next steps in the political arena.

